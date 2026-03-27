Real-life trivia show bloopers

UST and the travel vlogger

Of course, there are also useful information on the Internet. At least, those posted by knowledgeable and responsible social media users. But beware of ignoramuses that populate YouTube.

Travel vloggers are all over. But be discerning about the YouTube content creator you follow. There is one American who visited the España campus of the University of Santo Tomas (UST). A click on Google will reveal that this Catholic school was established in 1611. And so, this American travel vlogger oohs and aahs while giving a tour of UST — marveling over these old buildings that were built during the Spanish era. If only those structures could speak, so he said. If those buildings could indeed speak, they would have called him idiot.

The UST campus in the district of Sampaloc wasn’t even there until 1927! For three centuries, UST was in Intramuros! Incredibly enough, there are some Filipinos who also believe that UST had been in its present location since forever. Sorry to disappoint you, but our national hero, Jose Rizal, never had the experience of “making tusok-tusok” the fish balls along Dapitan or in any of the “Hepa lanes” (Hepa for hepatitis) surrounding the campus.

Another travel vlogger and the US cemetery

More enraging is this nincompoop of a travel vlogger — another American — who gave a tour of the American cemetery near Bonifacio Global City (BGC). In his spiels, he claimed that the Philippines and the US are “BFFs” (best friends forever) because “the US saved the Philippines from invasion TWICE.”

Did he mean the Spanish-American war? But we had already gained our independence when the Americans came to our shores! And then came the bloody American takeover where US troops killed more Filipinos than Vietnamese civilians during the Vietnam War.

And by the second time, did he mean that period when America liberated us from the Japanese oppressors? But that wasn’t even our war to begin with!

Is it still surprising that most young people of today get all their information wrong? And let’s not even talk about the proliferation and peddling of fake news here.

The world is in topsy-turvy today — what with the ongoing war in the Middle East and in other parts of the globe. But there should be a silver lining to the oil crisis we are experiencing at the moment. Is the current global situation correcting whatever is wrong with humanity today?

With the price of fuel shooting up, maybe there will be less materialism in this world. And, yes, even less fake news. Air travel will be too costly that not every amateur documentarist will be able to do video content about tourists’ spots and, in the process, spread false information about these destinations.

Travel is another form of education. Those travel vlogs are welcome — but only if those contents are even just half as good as those churned out by Susan Calo-Medina on Travel Time in the past. The best travel/food documentaries are created by Erwan Heussaff and his FEATR team today. Here’s hoping they continue with their YouTube show in spite of the increase in the price of gas since they move from place to place.

But what about the other content creators? Maybe the oil crisis will weed out undesirable social media personalities — let’s keep our fingers crossed.

We all have to bite the bullet with this global crisis since the prices of commodities are already starting to soar. But this may be the universe’s way of saying we have to go back to simple, basic living and embrace only what is truly essential.

With those social media distractions gone, we may have to return to reading the classics instead of watching those cheap artificial intelligence (AI)-generated dramas that only have one plot: Some simpleton is maltreated by everyone — only to be revealed in the end that he is the CEO (chief executive officer).

Perhaps we will start to hero-worship again scientists, novelists and leaders who made significant contributions to the world instead of content creators who push us to be savages by eating mukbang style.