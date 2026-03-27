Philippine Navy ship avoids collision after ‘unsafe’ PLA maneuver near Pag-asa

The AFP said such actions are provocative and constitute a clear violation of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs).

Despite the incident, the Philippine Navy ship’s measured and decisive actions prevented escalation while ensuring the safety of all personnel on board.

WESCOM called on the PLA Navy to adhere to established international rules and norms to avoid similar incidents at sea.

It added that the command will continue to carry out lawful maritime operations with professionalism and resolve in exercising the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.