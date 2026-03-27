Jetour T1 earns top ASEAN NCAP safety rating

The rating comes after a full evaluation that covered adult and child occupant protection, safety assist systems and motorcyclist safety.

The T1 scored 38.09 points for adult protection and 16.18 points for child protection. It recorded 17.14 points in safety assist and 16.25 points in motorcyclist safety.

These results reflect a mix of structural performance and onboard safety systems. The T1 comes with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control and an anti-lock braking system.

It also includes seatbelt reminders for both front and rear passengers, as well as rear seat detection and child presence detection. ISOFIX mounts are fitted to support child seats.

Driver assistance features form a large part of the package. Blind spot detection is available for both sides of the vehicle. Pedestrian protection is also included.

Higher-level systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist are available depending on the variant.

Auto high beam is also part of the list, along with a version of emergency braking that can detect motorcycles.

ASEAN NCAP is part of a wider global effort to improve vehicle safety standards. The program operates in Southeast Asia and works with several partners, including government agencies and automobile associations in the region.