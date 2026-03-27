‘Ghost loan’: SSS blocks retiree’s claim

He first went to the SSS on 20 February 2026, ahead of his 60th birthday on 2 March, and was advised to open a bank account. But when he returned on 3 March, he was told two loans were listed under his name — P25,000 and P80,000.

The first, a P3,000 loan in 1992, was cleared after he presented proof of full payment in 2004. The second loan remained unresolved.

SSS personnel said the P80,000 balance stemmed from an P8,000 “personal salary loan” in 1995, which Solmerano denied incurring.

“My loan from 1992 was already fully paid by my company back then, but the SSS failed to clear it for 30 years. That same loan is what appears as a 1995 loan,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“It all comes from the same loan — the one that was already paid. Then I ended up paying it again in 2004, so I was charged twice,” he said.

Despite this, he is now being asked to pay again.

“Now, for the third time, I am being asked to pay P81,000 for a loan that had already been settled,” he added.

Solmerano said the SSS could not produce documents proving the existence of the supposed 1995 loan.

“They said there are no checks or application records because I never had a loan in 1995,” he said.

The disputed loan did not appear in earlier records, including a 2017 verification showing zero balance. It surfaced only when he applied for retirement benefits.

His pension claim remains pending as he undergoes further verification at the SSS Buendia branch. The SSS said it will assist in resolving his records.