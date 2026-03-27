Gadon defends House impeachment hearings vs VP Duterte

“The House of Representatives will not stop functioning because of the impeachment. There are 66 regular committees and 15 special committees tasked to handle various legislative work such as education, agriculture, health and public works. There are 318 members designated to these committees, and more than a dozen hearing rooms that can be used simultaneously,” the Palace official explained.

He stressed that the impeachment hearings, being conducted by a specific committee, do not affect the work of other panels.

“Kaya hindi titigil ang mundo ng House of Representatives dahil lang sa 50 miyembro ng Kongreso ay nasa committee na nagdidinig ng kaso ng impeachment ni VP Sara. Hindi nito apektado ang ibang committees na tuloy-tuloy din ang hearing,” Gadon added.

Gadon said the case is receiving significant media mileage because the public deserves to know the truth behind the allegations against the Vice President.

“Bakit mahalaga? Alangan namang palampasin natin at sabihing hayaan na lang—okay lang magnakaw. Hindi puwede iyon. Kailangan may committee na magpo-focus diyan,” he said.

He also urged lawmakers not to be intimidated by alleged threats from the Duterte camp that they would campaign against them in future elections.

Gadon cited the recent special election in Antipolo’s second congressional district, where Philip Acop won against a candidate backed by Duterte allies. Acop is the son of the late Romeo Acop, who previously took part in investigations involving the Dutertes.

“Walang endorsement power si Sara—lahat ng iniindorso niya, talo. Katunayan ito na wala siyang panalo sa 2028 dahil wala siyang pagkukuhanan ng boto,” Gadon said.

The House committee on Wednesday began a four-day “hearing proper” to determine whether there is probable cause to elevate the impeachment complaints to the Senate.

Duterte faces allegations of misusing confidential funds and issuing a death threat against Ferdinand Marcos Jr.