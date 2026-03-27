Fulbright Philippines expands partnerships at 78

Ayala Corp. president and PAEF board member Cezar Consing highlighted the role of academic exchange in building talent pipelines for the private sector. “Fulbright represents excellence, intellectual rigor, global exposure and impactful leadership — these are precisely the attributes that companies look for when we hire technical specialists, middle managers or senior leaders,” he said.

Balisacan, who delivered the closing remarks, said the government has doubled its annual contribution to PAEF, calling academic exchange a long-term investment. “Academic exchange is far more than a privilege or a fleeting opportunity – it is a strategic investment in human capital, institutional strength, and the country’s long-term development,” he said.

Established in 1948, the foundation administers the Fulbright Program in the Philippines and has supported more than 4,000 Filipino and American scholars, promoting research, teaching and professional development across disciplines.