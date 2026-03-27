Fulbright Philippines expands partnerships at 78

The Philippine-American Educational Foundation marked its 78th anniversary, highlighting its role in strengthening educational exchange between the Philippines and the United States.
The celebration, held on 24 March at One Ayala, gathered more than 300 partners, scholars and officials from both countries, including First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing, and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.
The event also coincided with key milestones, including the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic relations and the global Fulbright Program, underscoring the foundation’s shift toward deeper academic and institutional partnerships.
“For 78 years, PAEF has supported generations of scholars and innovators – a network of more than 4,000 U.S. and Filipino alumni – who have returned home to shape their societies. These individuals prove that enduring alliances are sustained by people-to-people connections,” Ewing said.
Ayala Corp. president and PAEF board member Cezar Consing highlighted the role of academic exchange in building talent pipelines for the private sector. “Fulbright represents excellence, intellectual rigor, global exposure and impactful leadership — these are precisely the attributes that companies look for when we hire technical specialists, middle managers or senior leaders,” he said.
Balisacan, who delivered the closing remarks, said the government has doubled its annual contribution to PAEF, calling academic exchange a long-term investment. “Academic exchange is far more than a privilege or a fleeting opportunity – it is a strategic investment in human capital, institutional strength, and the country’s long-term development,” he said.
Established in 1948, the foundation administers the Fulbright Program in the Philippines and has supported more than 4,000 Filipino and American scholars, promoting research, teaching and professional development across disciplines.