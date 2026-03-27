Earth Hour, and its enduring significance

The answer, perhaps counterintuitively, is yes — though perhaps not quite in the way one might expect.

Impact on energy consumption negligible

The most common objection to Earth Hour is that its material impact on energy consumption is negligible. This is technically true. The electricity saved during one hour on one night is immeasurably small against the scale of global emissions.

Some critics even point out that standby systems, power grid fluctuations, and candle use can partially offset whatever carbon reduction occurs. On pure energy accounting, the numbers are unimpressive.

But this critique fundamentally misunderstands what Earth Hour is. It was never designed to be an emissions reduction strategy. It is, at its core, an act of collective declaration — a globally synchronized moment in which ordinary people signal that they care about the planet.