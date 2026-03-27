Death and life of the shopping mall

In contrast, shopping malls in the Philippines remain crucial to community life, offering more than just retail. From SM Mall of Asia’s diverse amenities (concert grounds, ice skating rink, amusement park rides) to the unique blend of shopping and green spaces at Greenbelt and Trinoma’s integration of transit and community areas, these malls continue to serve as gathering places and economic lifelines in a country with few public alternatives. The sustained social and economic importance of Filipino malls underlines the adaptability that American malls have failed to achieve.

Filipino mall developers understand the need to create multi-purpose destinations. Unlike their American counterparts, they design malls to retain visitors with amenities such as places of worship, fitness centers, activity spaces and comfortable environments for socializing. As a result, Filipino malls successfully foster a strong sense of community while American malls struggle to maintain relevance and reflect a broader uncertainty about their future.

For decades, Philippine urban planning and commercial development have drawn heavily from the American model. Yet in the case of shopping malls, the Philippines may have inadvertently developed a more resilient and culturally attuned framework. While malls are often quick to be villainized locally as symbols of consumerism, it is worth asking whether they have, in practice, become one of the few functioning civic spaces in the country.