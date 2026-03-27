Cloud control

Aris Coronel, solutions engineer at VMware by Broadcom, said many organizations continue to struggle with outdated IT architectures that separate compute, storage and networking into different systems.

“That model is starting to show its age,” Coronel said, noting that siloed systems increase complexity, slow deployment and raise infrastructure costs.

He said traditional setups can lead to higher operational expenses, with some organizations requiring more physical servers and facing increased infrastructure costs.

To address these challenges, companies initially turned to public cloud platforms, which simplified operations by unifying systems into a single environment.

Public cloud allowed faster deployment, on-demand scalability and automation of routine tasks, reducing reliance on manual processes.

However, Coronel said this shift introduced new concerns.

Among these are rising and unpredictable costs, data sovereignty issues and increased complexity when integrating cloud-based workloads with existing on-premise systems.

“Organizations now realize that, while public cloud delivers agility, it cannot always meet requirements for things like cost control, compliance and security,” he said.

VMware Cloud Foundation, or VCF, is being positioned as a hybrid solution that addresses these gaps.

The platform integrates core technologies such as compute, storage and networking into a single software-defined stack, allowing businesses to manage infrastructure through a unified system.

It enables companies to build private cloud environments that operate with the speed and flexibility typically associated with public cloud, while maintaining full control over data and infrastructure.

Coronel said this approach allows organizations to retain data sovereignty and enforce stricter security measures, particularly important for industries handling sensitive information.

The platform also supports a range of workloads, including virtual machines, containerized applications and artificial intelligence systems, enabling businesses to run multiple types of applications on a single platform.

Another key feature is automation, which reduces manual intervention in IT operations and minimizes errors.

Users can provision resources through self-service tools, allowing teams to deploy applications quickly without waiting for IT approval processes.

The system also provides centralized visibility across infrastructure, enabling faster troubleshooting and proactive monitoring of potential issues.

Coronel emphasized that cloud should be viewed not as a location but as an operating model.

“It is about how you deliver IT services. It should be faster, flexible and always aligned with business needs,” he said.

He added that organizations adopting private cloud strategies must also invest in workforce training and governance frameworks to fully realize the benefits of the technology.

This includes developing cloud-focused teams, implementing clear policies and ensuring alignment between business goals and IT operations.