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Chef Chele’s ‘Medium Rare’ party heads to The Peninsula Manila

The Michelin-starred chef is no stranger to the booth. He has been a DJ for 30 years and remains a fixture in the local scene, playing sets in Manila every week.
From Michelin plates to DJ sets: Chele Gonzalez spins.
From Michelin plates to DJ sets: Chele Gonzalez spins.Medium Rare / Instagram
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What happens when you take the raw, hypnotic pulse of the underground and transplant it into the Art Deco opulence of The Peninsula Manila’s Salon de Ning? You get Medium Rare: Kaleidoscope Edition, a multi-sensory "party-as-art" slated for 9 May.

Salon de Ning will become the setting for a multisensory night at The Peninsula Manila
Salon de Ning will become the setting for a multisensory night at The Peninsula ManilaMedium Rare
Salon de Ning
Salon de Ning

Created by Chef Chele González and his long-time creative collaborator, DJ Samantha Nicole, the event is a deliberate collision of worlds.

"Medium Rare began as a personal idea to merge two art forms I deeply care about: gastronomy and music," González explained during the press conference. The Michelin-starred chef is no stranger to the booth; he has been a DJ for 30 years and remains a fixture in the local scene, playing sets in Manila every week.

From Michelin plates to DJ sets: Chele Gonzalez spins.
GotSoul MNL turns up the volume on BGC dining
Samantha Nicole, co-founder of UNKNWN and music director of Futur:st, on the decks as she prepares to bring an expanded roster of local artists to the 'Kaleidoscope' edition.
Samantha Nicole, co-founder of UNKNWN and music director of Futur:st, on the decks as she prepares to bring an expanded roster of local artists to the 'Kaleidoscope' edition.Medium Rare / Instragram

Locally, the event has often found a home at Gallery by Chele in BGC, and more recently, took over the stylish, top-floor al fresco bar Aire³² at The Westin Manila in Ortigas.

Chef Chele Gonzalez serves dishes and drops tracks.
Chef Chele Gonzalez serves dishes and drops tracks.Medium Rare / Instagram

The series has already built a reputation, with past editions held at the sun-drenched Puesta de Sol in Bolinao and in Santander, Spain, where González previously featured the deep, atmospheric techno of Pablo Bolívar, making this Manila edition a creative reunion.

Spanish electronic music veteran and Seven Villas label founder Pablo Bolívar, whose atmospheric techno returns to Manila for a special reunion with Chef Chele González.
Spanish electronic music veteran and Seven Villas label founder Pablo Bolívar, whose atmospheric techno returns to Manila for a special reunion with Chef Chele González.Medium Rare

The upcoming "Kaleidoscope" night will promise a carefully choreographed evolution. It will begin with the Asian debut of Italian composers Lorenzo Travaglini and Davide Semmarchi (Bosco Studio), whose neoclassical piano works will provide a cinematic soundtrack to González’s curated bites. The "listening bar" atmosphere will then give way to the roots of electronic music, with jazz and funk-infused house challenging the genre’s usual stigmas.

Italian composer Lorenzo Travaglini, founder of Bosco Studio, makes his Asian debut in Manila with an evocative blend of neoclassical piano and modern sonic landscapes.
Italian composer Lorenzo Travaglini, founder of Bosco Studio, makes his Asian debut in Manila with an evocative blend of neoclassical piano and modern sonic landscapes.Medium Rare

This sonic journey reaches its peak with the hypnotic, deep techno signature of Pablo Bolívar, whose Manila appearance is supported by the Embassy of Spain. Characterized by dreamlike narratives and pulsating basslines from his Seven Villas label, Bolívar’s set bridges the gap between rigid structures and ambient textures.

According to Samantha Nicole, the "kaleidoscope" will also feature an expanded roster of local DJs, ensuring the 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. run remains rooted in Manila’s own underground electronic community.

Plates and playlists: Chef Chele Gonzalez does both.
Plates and playlists: Chef Chele Gonzalez does both.Medium Rare / Instagram

With fewer than 100 guests, Salon de Ning, built around 1930s Shanghai Art Deco opulence, keeps the room intimate. The setting draws from its Art Deco richness, giving Manila’s night crowd a rare way to experience the underground.

Follow Medium Rare on Instagram for updates. Tickets are limited.

The Peninsula Manila
Chele Gonzales

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