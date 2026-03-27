Chef Chele’s ‘Medium Rare’ party heads to The Peninsula Manila

Created by Chef Chele González and his long-time creative collaborator, DJ Samantha Nicole, the event is a deliberate collision of worlds.

"Medium Rare began as a personal idea to merge two art forms I deeply care about: gastronomy and music," González explained during the press conference. The Michelin-starred chef is no stranger to the booth; he has been a DJ for 30 years and remains a fixture in the local scene, playing sets in Manila every week.