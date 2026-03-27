Blooming bride-to-be: Kylie Verzosa shares wedding update

“To be engaged is the best feeling in the world!” Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE at the launch of Vision Express’ new spring-summer 2026 collection in Poblacion, Makati City this week.
It can be recalled that it was last month when the actress shared on her Instagram account that fiancé Emil Eriksen proposed at the end of the trail of their hike in Cote d’Azur in France.
During the eyewear launch in Makati, Kylie proudly modeled a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses alongside her engagement ring with a giant diamond centerpiece.
According to Kylie, their wedding planning is “not there yet.”
“Maybe next year,” she added with a big grin and eyes filled with happiness.
For Women’s Month, the entrepreneur behind the shapewear and lifestyle label Sola told her fellow women that it’s okay to not have everything figured out in one’s life.
“Everyone has her own timeline and everyone’s going to have their own turn in life so enjoy every stage you’re in.”