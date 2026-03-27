Bataan holds first Provincial Caravan on WPS

The province of Bataan held the first Provincial Caravan on the West Philippine Sea at the Kalayaan Boardroom of the Bataan Tourism Pavillion in Balanga City, Bataan on 26 March 2026.

With the theme “Bayanihang Adhikain, Bayaning Aksyon Para sa Kanlurang Dagat ng Pilipinas,” the caravan aims to strengthen the relationship and coordination of the programs of the government from national down to the local level.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), along with the Tanggol Kalikasan Inc. and the Provincial Government of Bataan, spearheaded this endeavor.

Garcia expressed his full support on the caravan, along with other local officials of Bataan, citing that their support is strong and unwavering when it comes to asserting the country’s rights on the West Philippine Sea.

He added that some of the steps and programs discussed during the caravan is the development of tourism, environmental preservation, and implementation of development programs that will benefit the masses.

Garcia thanked DENR Assistant Secretary Felix Alicer, DILG Regional Director Araceli San Jose, and Provincial Director Belina Herman in leading the caravan, providing a clear direction, and a concrete action pushing for the rights of the Filipino people.

The WPS Provincial Caravan is a series of initiatives led by Tanggol Kalikasan Inc., the DILG, and other partners, supported by USAID, to promote national and provincial action plans for protecting maritime resources. The caravans focus on strengthening coastal management, environmental protection, and local sovereignty awareness against geopolitical tensions.

Some of the localized action includes establishing province-wide councils to implement strategies for law enforcement, environment conservation, and livelihood support for fishers.

The caravan also tackled security alignment by orienting local government units (LGUs) on the National Security Policy 2023–2028; as well as community empowerment by launching initiatives like the “Gawad Bayaning Aksyon” to recognize outstanding LGU efforts in protecting the WPS.