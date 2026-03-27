ABAP maps out Asiad prep

However, Manalo stated they will keep their options open depending on the competition they will join in before they fly to Japan.

“Asian Boxing is organizing a two-part camp. The first one will be in Thailand and the second part in Japan,” Manalo said.

“We’re going to weigh our options. We’re going to look for other opportunities because there might be some tournaments we might join.”

Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Aira Villegas are expected to banner the Filipino pugs as they aim to surpass to lone gold medal won at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.

Eumir Marcial, who settled for the silver medal in the 2023 Asiad, remains uncertain as he is slated to fight in the undercard of the much-anticipated Netflix-sponsored rematch between eight-time division champion Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. on 19 September in Las Vegas.

“For now, he is leaning towards competing in the undercard. Nothing is final yet because he is considering the Asian Games,” Manalo said.

“We have other boxers who will step up. The team remains competitive but it will be a big blow for us if Eumir won’t compete because historically, he would win a medal in major tournaments.”