54-count fraud suspect nabbed in Las Piñas

Operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested a top 5 station-level most wanted person in Las Piñas City early Friday morning.

Acting on standing warrants of arrest, personnel of Cubao Police Station (PS-7), under the Quezon City Police District, apprehended the accused at around 3:50 a.m. in front of a commercial establishment along South Road, Barangay Almanza Uno.

The operation was conducted as peart of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO), reinforcing NCRPO’s intensified campaign against wanted persons.

The arrested suspect is facing a total of 54 criminal cases, including 24 counts of violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 (Bouncing Checks Law) and 30 counts of Estafa, with combined bail reaching over P1.2 million. In addition, a separate warrant was issued for violation of Section 56 of Republic Act 4136 (Traffic Code of the Philippines) for service of sentence.

Police records further revealed that the accused has a prior record involving violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and B.P. 22, indicating a pattern of unlawful activities.

The accused is currently detained at the custodial facility of Cubao Police Station (PS-7) while appropriate legal procedures are being undertaken, including the return of the warrants to the respective courts of origin.