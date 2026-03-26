Vina Morales Finds Wholeness Beyond Romance

For Vina Morales, fulfillment no longer hinges on having a romantic partner. The seasoned actress recently opened up about her perspective on love and life, revealing a deeper sense of contentment rooted in everything she has already built.

“With or without love life, kumpleto. I feel complete. I have my daughter, I have my career, I have my work, I have my family, I have good health,” she said.

Rather than searching for something she feels is missing, Vina shared that she has reached a point where happiness comes from within—and from the people and blessings already present in her life.

“I am happy. Kuntento na naman ako, e. I think that’s one reason na hindi ako parang walang… kulang yung buhay ko dahil wala akong love life. Hindi, hindi katulad noon na parang feeling ko, ’Oh my god, kailangan ko na magka-love life kasi parang kulang yung buhay ko. Ngayon, hindi. With or without love life, kumpleto. I feel complete. I have my daughter, I have my career, I have my work, I have my family, I have good health.”

Her words reflect a quiet confidence—one that embraces independence, gratitude, and self-assurance. For Vina, love may come in many forms, but completeness, she has learned, starts from within.