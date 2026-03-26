Roque denies land-grabbing allegations

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has denied allegations of land grabbing filed by 17 farmers before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), asserting he neither stole nor claimed ownership of any land titles.
The denial, posted to Roque’s social media accounts on 25 March, comes as the NBI National Capital Region conducts a case build-up regarding the alleged illegal transfer of agrarian land in Bataan province.
Roque dismissed the accusations as fabricated, attributing the claims to Ramil Madriaga, whom he described as the self-proclaimed “bagman” of Vice President Sara Duterte.
“I do not know what complaint they filed. I did not sign anything. I did not steal anyone’s land title,” Roque said.
The NBI reported that the group of farmers visited its office on 23 March 2026 to execute sworn statements and provide supporting documents.
The complainants allege that parcels of land covered by Certificates of Land Ownership Award were transferred to a private corporation reportedly linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators