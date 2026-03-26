Roque denies land-grabbing allegations

Roque dismissed the accusations as fabricated, attributing the claims to Ramil Madriaga, whom he described as the self-proclaimed “bagman” of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I do not know what complaint they filed. I did not sign anything. I did not steal anyone’s land title,” Roque said.

The NBI reported that the group of farmers visited its office on 23 March 2026 to execute sworn statements and provide supporting documents.

The complainants allege that parcels of land covered by Certificates of Land Ownership Award were transferred to a private corporation reportedly linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators