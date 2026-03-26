Rocking Hard Rock: Sabalenka, Rybakina arrange titanic Miami semis

They will return Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium — home of the Miami Dolphins — to fight for a place in the final of the elite ATP and WTA event.

Rybakina beat Sabalenka in a nail-biting Australian Open final in January — the world No. 1’s only defeat in 2026 — but the Belarusian avenged it with a victory in the Indian Wells final this month.

“We’ve been playing a lot of matches, recently actually, and all of them have been a battle, all of them been a show,” Sabalenka told the Tennis Channel.

“I’m super-excited facing her.”

Sabalenka is now two wins away from completing the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami.

Baptiste, playing her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, failed to convert three break points in Sabalenka’s first two service games.

Sabalenka finally broke Baptiste when the American double-faulted on set point.

Sabalenka gained an early break in the second, but Baptiste broke back and held confidently to level at 4-4.

But as she served at 4-5 to stay in the match, the American opened with three straight double faults. Sabalenka pounced, converting her second match point with a blistering return.

“She really pushed me,” Sabalenka said.

“The rhythm, the heaviness of her shots is incredible. I’m super happy that I was able to hold the pressure and to get the win.”

She’ll now face a familiar foe in Rybakina, who shrugged off a slow start to post her fifth straight win over Pegula — a streak that includes a semifinal victory at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal win at Indian Wells.

Pegula, who won last month’s WTA title in Dubai, broke twice to jump to a 4-0 lead and took the opening set in 35 minutes.

But Rybakina was finding her rhythm and broke for a 4-2 edge on the way to forcing a third set, gaining control of the decider with an opening break.

“It’s always very difficult matches with Jessica,” said Rybakina, who is seeded third despite rising to No. 2 in the world for the first time this week.

“She started playing well, and I was a bit rushing and frustrated, but I’m happy that I managed to bounce back and turn it around in the second set.”

In the men’s draw, 21st-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka ended the dream run of qualifier Martin Landaluce, beating the 151st-ranked Spaniard 7-6 (7/1), 7-5.

Landaluce, 20, saved all four break points he faced in the first set before Lehecka dominated the tiebreaker.