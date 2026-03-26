Robert Pattinson weighs in on ‘Twilight’ debate

Robert Pattinson has weighed in on one of pop culture’s most enduring fan debates — and his answer has Twihards laughing.

During a recent interview with French outlet Canal+ while promoting his upcoming film The Drama, the actor was asked to revisit the long-running “Team Edward vs. Team Jacob” discourse that defined the Twilight era.

Zendaya quickly declared herself “Team Edward,” referencing Pattinson’s character in the franchise. But the actor offered a more unexpected take, dismissing the rivalry altogether. According to Pattinson, the supposed divide between fans was less organic than it seemed, suggesting it was largely driven by promotional efforts.

“No one’s Team Jacob, that was just a marketing thing,” he said.

The exchange comes as Pattinson and Zendaya continue their press tour for The Drama, which recently held a premiere in Paris. The film follows an engaged couple navigating unexpected complications in the lead-up to their wedding.

Off-screen, Zendaya also generated buzz at the event, stepping out in an elegant white gown and sporting a ring that reignited speculation about her relationship with Tom Holland.

Produced by A24, The Drama is slated for theatrical release on 3 April.