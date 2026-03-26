PSEi falls below 6,000 with continued MidEast conflict

Trading subdued

Trading activity remained subdued at P4.23 billion, signaling a lack of strong conviction among market participants, as investors stayed defensive and waited for clearer direction on global risks before deploying capital.

Continued net foreign selling of P135.29 million reinforced this cautious stance, as offshore funds tend to react more quickly to geopolitical uncertainty and currency pressures, often reducing exposure to emerging markets like the Philippines during periods of heightened risk.

Sector performance further underscored the defensive tone. Mining & Oil, up 1.14 percent, was the lone gainer, benefiting from elevated oil prices linked to Middle East tensions, which tend to support energy-related stocks. In contrast, banks, down 1.36 percent, led the declines, reflecting concerns over slower economic momentum, higher inflation risks and potential pressure on margins in a volatile rate environment. Weak market breadth — with 100 decliners against 78 advancers — indicated that selling was broad-based rather than isolated.

At the stock level, gains in Monde Nissin, up 3.02 percent, suggested selective buying in consumer defensives, while the sharp drop in DigiPlus, down 4.60 percent, pointed to continued rotation away from higher-beta or previously strong performers.

Peso hovered near record lows

Meanwhile, the peso hovered near record lows, weakening to P60.23 per dollar from P60.10 previously, reflecting a renewed shift toward risk aversion in global currency markets despite the modest move.

The US dollar regained strength after Iran signaled it was not open to negotiations with the United States, reversing earlier optimism tied to proposed peace initiatives. This development heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, particularly over the security of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global crude supply. As a result, investors moved back into traditional safe-haven assets, including the US dollar, lifting the greenback against most emerging-market currencies.

At the same time, oil prices remained elevated and volatile, sustaining pressure on net oil-importing economies like the Philippines.

Higher crude prices translate into increased import costs and wider trade deficits, which in turn boost demand for dollars locally — adding further downward pressure on the peso.