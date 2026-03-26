PROMIL launches nationwide 'Gifted Brain Adventure' to highlight kids’ cognitive skills

“For over a century, Wyeth Nutrition has been committed to helping parents nurture their children’s potential,” said Mea Gabunada, Vice President for Marketing of Wyeth Philippines.

“With the Gifted Brain Adventure, we wanted to create an experience where families can actually see their child’s brain in action—how they focus, remember, communicate, and solve problems—while learning how important it is to nurture brain development during the early years,” she added.

The activation features two core components: the Gifted Brain Room, an immersive space where children engage in puzzles and challenges designed to activate developmental milestones, and Gifted Kids in Action, which demonstrates how children learn and think through purposeful play. The experience incorporates guided challenges across four themed stations corresponding to the targeted cognitive skills.

Using PROMIL’s proprietary Gifted Brain Visualizer, parents can observe real-time brain responses as their children navigate tasks designed to stimulate focus, memory, language, and problem-solving skills.

The experience culminates in activities that integrate all four milestones, highlighting the holistic nature of early brain development.

Experts emphasize that proper nutrition is critical to support early cognitive growth.

“Early childhood—particularly the first five years of life—is a critical window for brain development,” said Dr. Ed Posecion, Medical Director of Wyeth Nutrition.

“During this period, the brain forms the neural connections that support learning, communication, memory, and problem solving. These early years lay the foundation not only for how a child learns today, but also for how they think, adapt, and succeed later in life, he added.”

PROMIL’s formula includes nutrients that support various cognitive functions: DHA for learning ability and brain development, MOS+ Sialic Acid for language and learning, Choline for memory, and Lutein for visual and cognitive development.

The Gifted Brain Adventure will continue its nationwide mall tour, stopping at:

SM Lipa — 10–12 April

Ayala Center Cebu — 1–3 May

SM City Lanang Davao — 29–31May

SM Pampanga — 3–5 July

At each location, families can participate in hands-on activities designed to demonstrate how children’s brains engage with learning challenges, reinforcing PROMIL’s mission to help parents nurture a “Gifted Brain” in their children.