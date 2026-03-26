PNP arrests two Korean fugitives in Pampanga operations

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested two Korean nationals in a coordinated operation on 25 March in Angeles City, Pampanga.

PNP personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration–Fugitive Search Unit and international partners, carried out the operations from 9:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along Kampupot Street and within the Clark Freeport Zone.

The two suspects, aged 45 and 33, are wanted in South Korea—one for illegal online gambling and the other for fraud, with the latter listed under an Interpol Red Notice. Both individuals were also found to have overstayed in the Philippines.