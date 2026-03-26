PNP arrests two Korean fugitives in Pampanga operations

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested two Korean nationals in a coordinated operation on 25 March in Angeles City, Pampanga.
PNP personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration–Fugitive Search Unit and international partners, carried out the operations from 9:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along Kampupot Street and within the Clark Freeport Zone.
The two suspects, aged 45 and 33, are wanted in South Korea—one for illegal online gambling and the other for fraud, with the latter listed under an Interpol Red Notice. Both individuals were also found to have overstayed in the Philippines.
Authorities said the arrests were conducted smoothly, and the suspects were informed of their rights at the time of apprehension.
The PNP turned over the arrested individuals to the Bureau of Immigration for documentation and further legal proceedings, including possible deportation.
PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., commended the operating units and underscored the importance of international cooperation.
“Hindi natin papayagan na maging kanlungan ng mga dayuhang kriminal ang ating bansa. This operation shows our firm commitment to work with global partners to ensure justice is served,” he said.
“The PNP will continue to pursue transnational criminals and protect our communities,” Nartatez added.
He noted that the operation aligns with the PNP’s campaign against transnational crimes under its Focused Agenda on Enhanced Managing Police Operations, reflecting the principle of “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”