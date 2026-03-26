Nicole Sonora Steps Into the Spotlight, Guided by Passion—and a Mother’s Steady Voice

A new name is quietly entering Philippine showbiz—one rooted in legacy, but driven by her own voice. Ashley Nicole, daughter of seasoned actress Sheryl Cruz, is officially making her debut under the screen name Nicole Sonora, marking the beginning of what could be a promising career shaped by both talent and intention.

Her first public step came through a joint appearance with her mother on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where Nicole spoke candidly about the path that led her to finally embrace acting—not just as a childhood dream, but as a calling she chose to pursue with conviction.

Despite graduating summa cum laude from San Francisco State University in 2023, Nicole revealed that the arts had always been close to her heart.

“Honestly, acting, story and creation, since preschool po I’ve always always wanted to be an actor,” she shared.

Still, it wasn’t always the plan. For years, acting lingered in the background—until a defining moment during her college years shifted her perspective.

“I didn’t think it would be my career path at first, not until towards the end of college, when a professor told me, ’You have potential. You should try to enhance it,” she recalled.

That encouragement, coming from someone outside her immediate circle, carried a different weight.

“So since then, parang namulat ako na ah parang kaya pala ’to. Kasi that person who is saying it is somebody na sa America pa ‘to,” she said.

“So they don’t know, wala silang paki sa family ko kasi walang bias so parang ’Ah OK. If you see something in me, then maybe I can trust in myself more.”

For Sheryl Cruz, watching her daughter step into the same industry she has long navigated comes with both pride and concern. The veteran actress admitted that her initial reaction was rooted in hesitation.

“At first, like any other parent, showbiz is very hard. But I cannot take that away from her because it’s in her blood,” she said.

Yet beyond the worries lies confidence—not just in Nicole’s talent, but in the foundation she has built.

“I know she will have something to fall back on because tapos naman na siya ng kaniyang pag-aaral, but of course hindi ko pwede sa kaniyang ipagkait itong passion to pursue what is in her blood which is acting, and the love of singing and creation because she’s also a talented writer,” Sheryl added.

More than anything, Sheryl offered her daughter a grounding reminder—one shaped by years of experience in an industry known for both its highs and its harsh realities.

“I wish you well in your showbiz endeavors and please don’t lose your moral compass,” she said.

She also encouraged Nicole to embrace every moment, whether triumphant or challenging.

“I want her to have the time of her life here in show business. For whatever happens, if it’s a roller coaster ride of emotions, then I just want her to enjoy the ride and know herself better than anyone else.”

As Nicole Sonora begins her journey, she carries with her not just a familiar surname, but a clear sense of purpose—one affirmed by education, nurtured by passion, and anchored by a mother who knows exactly what lies ahead.