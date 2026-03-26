Monde Nissin soars to P8.6B net income in 2025

Core earnings per share (EPS) held steady at P0.54, while reported EPS stood at P0.48.

The company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of P0.24 per share, with a record date of 24 April, and payment scheduled for 21 May, reflecting Monde Nissin’s commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders.

Asia-Pacific Branded Food and Beverage, the company’s largest segment, posted net sales growth of 4.7 percent to P72.8 billion for the year.

Gross profit for the segment dipped 1.8 percent to P25.3 billion, while gross margin contracted 230 basis points to 34.8 percent, pressured by higher edible oil costs.

The Meat Alternative (Quorn Foods) business delivered a notable performance, with reported revenue up 0.5 percent to P3.5 billion and gross profit rising 20.0 percent to P3.5 billion.

Gross margin expanded 417 basis points to 25.6 percent, aided by transformation initiatives, lower inventory and input costs, and targeted price increases. Full-year core EBITDA jumped to P495 million from P12 million in 2024.

Monde Nissin said the results were driven by sustained volume growth in its domestic and international operations, along with strategic cost and pricing measures across key product lines.