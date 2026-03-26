Manibela slams businesses exploiting fuel prices

“Dahil sinasamantala nila walang habas na pagtaas ng mga presyo ng produkto petrolyo,” he added.

The strike caused significant disruption for commuters and underscored the economic strain on drivers, farmers, fishermen, and daily wage earners struggling with rising fuel costs.

Valbuena called on the government to repeal the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation (DOID) Law, which removes government price controls on local petroleum products.

Under the law, oil companies are free to adjust prices based on global market fluctuations, supply, and demand.

While the measure was designed to encourage competition and investment in the local oil industry, it also means that during international crises—such as the current conflict in the Middle East—companies can raise fuel prices without government intervention, leaving ordinary consumers vulnerable.

The Manibela chairperson likewise criticized how government resources are being spent, arguing that ordinary citizens suffer while funds are allegedly directed to unnecessary or poorly planned projects.

“Saan nila gagamitin ito? Sa mga flood control na naman, sa mga ilog na gagawa ng tulay na walang ilog, mga kalsada na maayos naman sisirain para gawin ulit,” Valbuena said.

He added that the consequences are most directly felt by vulnerable sectors.

“At mga direct ang tinamaan nito sa mga magsasaka, mga manging isda, mga manggagawa,” he said, emphasizing how poorly allocated funds fail to support those who depend on stable local infrastructure and affordable transport to earn a living.

He also noted that drivers have repeatedly submitted required documents for fuel subsidies, including official receipts and franchise papers, but relief has yet to arrive.

“Nasa ika-apat na linggo na tayo ng nigmaan sa Gitnang Silangan pero wala pa rin tayong makuha na kahit anong mabilis na tulong mula sa gobyerno,” he said.