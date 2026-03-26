Kelly Day, aribang-ariba ang alindog at kagandahan

Miss Eco International 1st Runner Up 2021 si Kelley Day kaya ang kanyang katauhang si Olivia sa pelikulang “All About Her,” unawang-unawa niya ang mga dramarama at kahitaran. Kasi naman santa-santita sa panlabas si Olivia pero ang panloob na pagkatao, impaktita at kay husay maghabi ng mga kwento, huh.

Kasalukuyang itinatanghal ang “All About Her” na idinirehe ni Direk Joel Lamangan, sa panulat ni Quinn Carillo, sa Sinag Maynila Film Festival. Ang pelikula ay tungkol sa dalawang beauty queens na matalik na magkaibigan na naging magkaribal.

Chika ni Day na sa personal at malapitan ay may hinhin na tangi at dakilang ganda: “Super relate ako sa character ko in the movie the first pageant that I joined was Miss World Philippines. I actually competed with one of my best friends at that time. She ended up winning the crown and I was her first runner-up.”

Tungkol sa mayoryang pananalig at persepsyon na pangmalakasan talaga ang kumpetisyon at pagmamagandahan sa beauty pageants, ang pahayag ni Kelly tungkol dito: “Well, that is the presumption by all. However, not all candidates are overtly competitive to the point that they throw their weight around, or do some shady things to get attention or push a button or pull a string to become the lead. I always believe that winning a title is destiny. I mean, if it’s meant for you, it’s meant for you. If it’s your year, it’s your year.”

Ipinakita rin sa pelikula ni Direk Lamangan ang hindi kainamang timpla at nakakalungkot na pangyayari sa pageantry. Andiyan ang mga sobrang ambisyosa na gagawin ang lahat, masungkit ang korona at maiuwi ang titulo. Ang mga kinikimkim na insekuridad, panibugho at maiitim na balak.

Chika ni Day: “I am aware of the dark and shady side of pageantry, as well as the many horror stories. Personally and I think luckily, I did no experience that in the pageant world. I play fair all the time. I know it’s a competition but I also enjoy every minute of the experience. I; a go-getter, yes, but I am not shameless or ruthless to go get it just because I can. You know, during my time in pageantry, I want to share the spotlight with everyone. I’m not super competitive and I am also not over confident. Doing pageantry was an experience I will never forget. I didn’t end up having problems with anyone. I enjoyed gaining and making friends and sincere connections.”

Ang pinaka-gusto niya sa mga katauhang binigyang buhay niya, kasama siempre pa sa co-stars na sina Jim Pebanco,Yuki Sonoda, Itan Rosales, Pancho Magno, Marco Gomez, Angelica Cervantes at Tony Labrusca: “I like the fact that all the characters in All About Her are flawed, with their own sinister side. All had personal demons and issues. Because they are not perfect, it made the whole narrative grounded, with relatable characters that were anchored on the complexities of individuals. No character was plain black and white, so many grey areas that added chills and excitement.”

Ang “All About Her” ay mapapanood pa hanggang sa 29 Marso sa mga sinehang matatagpuan sa Gateway, Eastwood, Uptown, Venice Cineplex at Lucky Chinatown.