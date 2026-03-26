Garin’s ‘most beautiful ship ever’ has arrived

“It has arrived! Government-procured diesel has arrived in Luzon. This is the first delivery and there will be more deliveries in the coming days and weeks,” she said in English and Filipino.

“We’ve been working on this for three weeks, so to me, it looks like the most beautiful ship ever,” she gushed.

The Department of Energy confirmed the shipment was around 22,578,000 liters, or roughly 142,000 barrels, of diesel — part of the government’s effort to boost supply amid volatile global oil prices.

Under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Executive Order 110, the DoE is implementing the Emergency Energy Security Program to strengthen the country’s oil supply.

The program is being carried out with the help of attached agencies, including the Philippine National Oil Corporation and PNOC Exploration Corp., as part of a broader target to secure up to two million barrels of additional supply.