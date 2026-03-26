Fresh Malampaya gas easing strain on power

“Today, I am proud to announce another step forward in our mission to secure affordable, reliable energy for every Filipino. The Camago-3 well has been successfully drilled and tested, producing up to 60 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. It is the second major milestone under our $893-million Malampaya Phase 4 campaign, and it is significantly larger than our first,” Marcos announced.

According to the President, Camago-3 holds an estimated 2.5 times as much recoverable gas as the Malampaya East-1 discovery.

The two wells are projected to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field by an estimated six years, he said.

“What is the meaning of this for Filipinos? It means more power. Steadier power. And cheaper power. Malampaya gas costs us roughly P4.80 per kilowatt-hour. Imported LNG costs P10.30. More than double. Every unit of power we generate from Malampaya instead of imported fuel is money saved by households, by small businesses, by every Filipino who pays an electricity bill,” the President said.