Fresh Malampaya gas by year-end to ease power strains

A new gas injection from the Camago-3 well could help stabilize the Philippines’ power grid before the end of the year.

Prime Energy, operator of Service Contract No. 38 (SC 38), said on Thursday that Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) remains on track following a major drilling breakthrough. Camago-3 produced up to 60 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) during testing, significantly boosting the field’s remaining reserves.