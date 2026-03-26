DTI says prices of basic goods remain stable

Roque said that as of Monday, there have been no reported price increases for items monitored under the DTI’s suggested retail price (SRP) system, covering key supermarket groceries and other essentials.

“Ito po ang mga produkto na mino-monitor ng DTI na kino-control ang SRP… As of yesterday, no price increase pa po sa basic necessities and prime commodities,” she noted.

Her remarks come as the DTI and manufacturers have been coordinating to maintain price stability, a move echoed by recent statements from the department about industry pledges to hold prices of many basic goods for the next 30 to 60 days amid global economic concerns.

Despite stable pricing and adequate supply, Roque cautioned against panic buying.

“Wala po tayong problema sa supply. Ang magiging isyu lang dito ay presyo, but there is no need to panic, no need to hoard,” she said, reiterating warnings previously issued by the DTI against hoarding and profiteering.

The DTI continues to intensify price monitoring nationwide to ensure compliance with SRPs and protect consumers, in line with directives from the executive branch to uphold consumer welfare amid fluctuating global markets.