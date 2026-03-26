Classroom shortage addressed

The provincial government of Pampanga on Thursday inaugurated a new P11.4-million school building at Lourdes Elementary School, addressing a classroom shortage in Barangay Lourdes.
Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit, and 4th District Board Members Kaye Naguit and Vince Calara led the blessing and ceremonial turnover of the two-story facility.
The building features six classrooms, each equipped with its own restroom, designed to provide students with a safer and more conducive environment for learning. Construction of the project began in January 2025 and reached completion in December 2025.