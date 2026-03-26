Bangsamoro officials welcome election reset

COTABATO CITY — Regional leaders expressed optimism Thursday following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signing of a law rescheduling the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections to September 2026.

Republic Act No. 12317 amends the Bangsamoro Organic Law, moving the historic vote from its original 2025 schedule to the second Monday of September 2026.

Subsequent elections will then synchronize with national and local polls starting in May 2031.

Maguindanao Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu called the postponement a "blessing" that provides essential breathing room for the democratic process.

"There is still time for candidates to prepare and for people, especially the youth who have just become eligible, to register before the September deadline," Mangudadatu said.

He added that the reset is an opportunity for the region to select leaders capable of uplifting the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Acting Senior Minister Abdullah M. Cusain said the Office of the Chief Minister is already coordinating with the Commission on Elections to ensure the transition remains orderly.

"Our preparations have been continuous," Cusain said. "Even when the election was rescheduled, we maintained coordination... to ensure that the process will be credible, peaceful, transparent, and with integrity."

The move also drew support from the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, the political arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Spokesperson Mohajirin Ali said the new date provides "renewed momentum" for a transition they have advocated for since last year.

"Elections will provide answers and solutions to the challenges we face in BARMM because a mandate coming directly from the people gives authority to lead the government," Ali said.

The rescheduling is seen by officials as a critical step in the region's democratic transition, aimed at ensuring inclusive leadership and lasting peace in the autonomous region.