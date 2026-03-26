A symphony of progress: Las Piñas strikes chord at 119

As Mayor April Aguilar cited during her address, the day is a recognition of the city's origins, the inherited culture and the traditions that have guided the journey toward becoming a progressive community.

She also stressed that the city has shaped her identity, and every family she meets continues to guide her leadership.

Beyond the festivities, the anniversary serves as an annual report card for the city’s performance, and the grades are exceptional. Las Piñas has long shed its image as a mere residential suburb of Manila, emerging instead as a decorated leader in local governance.

The city currently stands as a Hall of Famer for the Cleanest and Greenest City in Metro Manila, a testament to its disciplined environmental policies and the cooperation of its residents.

The city’s trophy cabinet is further bolstered by prestigious national recognitions. It consistently earns the Seal of Good Local Governance, the highest honor for local government units in the Philippines, alongside the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping for its transparency in public funds.

Furthermore, the Gawad Kalasag award highlights the city’s elite disaster risk reduction and resilience capabilities. These accolades represent a city that works for its people through expanded medical services, free quality education, and accessible skills training.

The anniversary schedule was meticulously designed to touch every facet of life. The month kicked off with a focus on public health, featuring a nationwide mass anti-rabies vaccination drive and comprehensive oral health programs in local schools across various barangays.