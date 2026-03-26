A symphony of progress: Las Piñas strikes chord at 119

The air in Las Piñas this March carries more than just the scent of the sea and the hum of its iconic jeepneys. It carries a sense of profound history and a palpable momentum for the future.
And as the city marks its 119th Founding Anniversary and its 29th year of Cityhood, the celebration is far more than a simple festival — it is a living showcase of a city that has masterfully balanced its rustic roots with its status as a modern urban powerhouse.
Led by Mayor April Aguilar and Vice Mayor Imelda T. Aguilar, the month-long series of activities serves as a map of the city’s achievements, highlighting a governance style that is as much about compassion as it is about infrastructure.
To understand Las Piñas is to understand its evolution from a quiet salt-producing center to a vibrant hub of the south. This year’s anniversary honors that journey through the 29th Cityhood Bazaar and a stunning three-day exhibit at the Las Piñas Café.
Here, the legendary Sarao Jeepneys — the undisputed kings of the road born in the heart of this city — sat alongside the contemporary masterpieces of the United Artists of Las Piñas. It was a poignant reminder that while the city moves forward, it does not leave its soul behind.
As Mayor April Aguilar cited during her address, the day is a recognition of the city's origins, the inherited culture and the traditions that have guided the journey toward becoming a progressive community.
She also stressed that the city has shaped her identity, and every family she meets continues to guide her leadership.
Beyond the festivities, the anniversary serves as an annual report card for the city’s performance, and the grades are exceptional. Las Piñas has long shed its image as a mere residential suburb of Manila, emerging instead as a decorated leader in local governance.
The city currently stands as a Hall of Famer for the Cleanest and Greenest City in Metro Manila, a testament to its disciplined environmental policies and the cooperation of its residents.
The city’s trophy cabinet is further bolstered by prestigious national recognitions. It consistently earns the Seal of Good Local Governance, the highest honor for local government units in the Philippines, alongside the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping for its transparency in public funds.
Furthermore, the Gawad Kalasag award highlights the city’s elite disaster risk reduction and resilience capabilities. These accolades represent a city that works for its people through expanded medical services, free quality education, and accessible skills training.
The anniversary schedule was meticulously designed to touch every facet of life. The month kicked off with a focus on public health, featuring a nationwide mass anti-rabies vaccination drive and comprehensive oral health programs in local schools across various barangays.
These initiatives underscore the administration’s philosophy that a city's progress is measured by the health and well-being of its youngest members.
On 25 March, the city celebrated the foundation of the Filipino family. A total of 142 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at the Verdant Covered Court. It was a day where the "Aguilar Brand of Service" became deeply personal, helping families solidify their futures under the law.
The energy shifted to the City Hall grounds shortly after, where the local spirit was on full display. Performers like the Las Piñas Cityhood Dancers, the DFCAMCLP’s Pintados, and Tinig Teatro brought the house down, headlined by the powerhouse vocals of Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist Raven Heyres.
The celebration concludes with a focus on economic opportunity and compassion. With a Cityhood Job Fair at Robinsons Place and a pet adoption drive at SM Center, the local government ensures that everyone — from job seekers to four-legged friends — is included in the city’s growth.
Mayor Aguilar’s vision remains clear: she honors the past because it defines the responsibilities of today.
As the fireworks fade and the banners are eventually tucked away, the message of the 29th Cityhood Anniversary remains. Las Piñas is a city that remembers where it came from, knows exactly where it is going, and ensures that no citizen is left behind on the journey.
The work continues with discipline, clarity, and an unwavering commitment to serve.