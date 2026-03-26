3 drug suspects nabbed in Parañaque buy-bust

Upon the arrest of alias Wowie, police officers recovered a P500 bill used as buy-bust money. A search of the second suspect, Miguel Ryan, yielded one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing the subject of the sale, along with seven additional sachets of suspected shabu and one brown identification card holder

Operatives also recovered one sachet containing approximately 5 grams of the same substance from alias Alex.

The total confiscated illegal drugs weighed approximately 15 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P102,000.

The three suspects are currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility.

Criminal complaints for violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.