SM Prime pours P300M into rail link

SM Prime said it is working with government agencies on transport projects by leveraging its mall network.

The SM North EDSA Busway Concourse, which opened in March 2025, features covered walkways, elevators, escalators and direct access to the busway station to improve passenger flow.

The company is replicating the concourse model at SM Megamall, with construction underway and the northbound section expected to be completed by the first quarter.

Alongside physical infrastructure, SM Prime has partnered with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to provide commuters access to real-time traffic information.

Live traffic feeds from the MMDA’s AI Traffic Management System are available on select mall digital directories, allowing commuters to monitor road conditions and plan routes more efficiently.