Private capital rises 34% as Philippines bucks regional trend

However, the report said the more critical challenge lies ahead, as the country transitions from a consumption-driven growth model toward one anchored on productivity and capital deepening.

“The Philippines has long benefited from favorable demographics and resilient demand, but the next phase of growth will depend on productivity, capital formation, and stronger firms,” said Foxmont Managing Partner Jelmer Ikink.

At present, the Philippines’ gross fixed capital formation stands at around 21 percent of GDP, significantly below the 30 to 40 percent seen in faster-growing regional peers.

To close this gap, the report estimates the country would need an additional $40 billion to $90 billion in annual fixed-asset investments, with private capital expected to play a central role alongside public spending and development finance.

Despite the funding growth, the report stressed that how capital is deployed will be more important than the volume of investments.

Industry leaders highlighted that companies are increasingly investing in technology upgrades, particularly to serve the expanding middle class, although investments in automation remain limited but are expected to accelerate.

The report identified key sectors where productivity gains could be significant.

In manufacturing, the Philippines remains a major player in the global semiconductor industry, generating about $39 billion in exports and accounting for 60 percent of the country’s merchandise exports.