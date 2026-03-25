P5k subsidy for Manila jeepney drivers

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

Jeepney drivers line up to receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy at Heroes Park in Manila on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, as part of government efforts to assist transport workers affected by surging oil prices caused by conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon