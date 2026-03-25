MPBL, Solar Sports join hands anew

The MPBL and Solar Sports deal is on its second year and league president Emerson Oreta is upbeat the tie-up is not just in line with Pacquiao’s vision of bringing the sport closer to the masses but is geared towards the future.

“It’s always been the vision of (former) Senator Manny Pacquiao to bring the MPBL closer to the LGUs (local government units) and we are thankful with Solar,” Oreta said.

Solar is also ramping up its live coverage of the games and by the time the playoffs kick in, the games would all be carried live, including the National Finals, which will now be a best-of-seven affair.

The coverage will be expanded to include the activities of the league and the players.

Also in attendance during the formal signing held Wednesday at the Solar Sports headquarters in Makati include Wilson Tieng and MPBL chief executive officer Joe Ramos as well as players like Kymani Ladi of Caloocan, Tucker Molina of Abra, Nico Elorde of Abra, Mike and Paeng Are of Zamboanga, and Inno Comboy of Batangas.

Pacquiao has a special place in his heart for Solar Sports as it supported him during his early years in the United States by acquiring rights to his fights.