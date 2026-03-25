'Lion King' chant sparks legal drama between composer, comedian

A Grammy-winning South African composer behind the iconic opening chant in The Lion King is suing a comedian for allegedly harming his reputation by deliberately misrepresenting the song’s meaning in both a podcast and a stand-up routine.

Lebohang Morake claims that Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka—known as Learnmore Jonasi—intentionally mistranslated the chant, which famously opens the 1994 Disney film and remains a key element in stage productions and the 2019 remake.