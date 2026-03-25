JEEPNEY DRIVERS SEEK CASH AID

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers not on the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief master list line up at a court near Manila City Hall on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, asking the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include their names. DSWD says they will not receive the aid today but promised a special payout. JohnCarloMagallon