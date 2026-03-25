Fuschia Ravena balances Miss Grand All-Star bid, national director duties

She captured the Miss International Queen crown in 2022, becoming the Philippines’ third titleholder after Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015). In response to her appointment, Balot congratulated her online, saying: “Look at you, Queen! Congratulations!”

Ravena’s busy year doesn’t stop there. She is also set to compete in the first-ever all-star edition of Miss Grand International, which was introduced in December 2025.

Unlike the standard MGI competition, which currently crowns Emma Tiglao as the reigning queen from the Philippines, the MGI All Stars edition allows any woman or trans woman who has previously joined an international pageant to compete, regardless of whether she won.

Ravena is one of four delegates representing the Philippines in MGI All Stars, alongside Gazini Ganados, Alexia Nuñez, and Keylyn Trajano.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this lineup, which blends established beauty queens with rising stars, promising a dynamic competition.

With her dual roles this year—guiding the next generation of transgender pageant queens and competing on the international stage herself—Ravena continues to cement her influence in Philippine pageantry.

Her journey reflects not only personal ambition but also a growing commitment to fostering inclusivity and representation in beauty competitions.

As Ravena gears up for her all-star challenge while steering MIQPh, the Philippines’ pageant community will be watching closely, cheering on a queen who now wears many crowns, both literally and figuratively.