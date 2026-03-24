Youth-led theater group prepares ‘Senakulo’ 2026

The theatrical route is set to start at the parish church along Enrique and Fahrenheit streets, moving through various areas of the barangay and the central plaza near the market before ending inside the sanctuary for the final scene.

This year’s production features Ralph Christian Almeria, the newly inducted parish youth ministry coordinator, in the role of Jesus Christ. He is joined by Agnes Tugbo, who returns for her second year portraying Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Organizers cited that the cast underwent rigorous workshops intended to emphasize spiritual service over traditional acting, focusing on a reverent interpretation of the Passion.

Director Jose Romel Deloso leads the production team alongside production manager Jellicah David and stage manager Jam Belo.

The leadership group also includes cast coordinator head Jude Reniel Pelenio, creatives head Mark Aquino, and makeup and prosthetics lead Angelica Besana. Support for the event is provided by the Divine Worship Cluster led by Catherine Joy Araña.

The production team consists of Raphael Mendoza, Jatel Anne Dela Cruz, Jody Pacheco, Kate Lipang, El John Andalio, Rhovi Villanueva, Mel Santelices, Jade Babijes, Mark Louie Peñaranda, Oliver Valdez, Andrea Belo and Dudong Sta. Maria.