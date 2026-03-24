Seven stolen dogs march home in a corgi-dinated escape

In a story that sounds like it belongs in a Wes Anderson movie, seven stolen dogs in northeastern China made a 17-kilometer trek home — led, surprisingly, by a corgi.

The pack, reportedly taken from three neighboring homes, included a German shepherd, golden retriever, labrador, and pekingese. Social media erupted when a video posted on Douyin showed them moving in perfect unison along a busy Changchun highway, the corgi often glancing back to check on the injured German shepherd.

"They resembled a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison; nothing like stray dogs," said Lu, who filmed the march, to Dahe Daily.

Footage also showed the dogs navigating fields and roads, evading capture and guided by instinct and loyalty. Local animal rescuers, using drones and volunteers, eventually ensured all seven made it safely home.

Speculation hinted that a dog meat shop may have been behind the theft, though no one witnessed it. Northern China still allows dog meat in some regions, while Shenzhen banned it in 2020.

Owners of the German shepherd and golden retriever breathed relief: "We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten," they said.

A Douyin commenter reflected the mood online: "Dogs are our most devoted friends and deserve protection and nurturing. It is crucial to establish an animal protection law as soon as possible."

In the end, it wasn’t brute strength that brought them home — it was a tiny corgi guiding the way, a vigilant leader ensuring every friend returned safely.