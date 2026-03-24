PXP subsidiary turns $10.2M debt into equity

The issuance was approved by the board of directors and stockholders of FEI in a joint special meeting held on 24 March, and is subject to the completion of required documentation and regulatory filings.

According to PXP, the conversion is intended “to strengthen FEI’s balance sheet and improve its capital position by reducing outstanding obligations.”

Upon completion, FEPCO’s ownership in FEI will increase from 66.67 percent to approximately 91.65 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares.