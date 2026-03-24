PPA launches online reservation system

He cited that many Filipinos likely budgeted for their holiday trips well in advance and may proceed with their travel plans regardless of the cost.

The PPA recorded more than 2.29 million passengers across its managed ports during Holy Week 2025.

This year, travelers face additional financial pressure as domestic shipping lines under the Philippine Interisland Shipping Association plan to increase passenger and cargo rates by 20 to 30 percent due to Middle East tensions.

In response to a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to mitigate rising logistics costs, the Department of Transportation announced it will reduce the Roll-on/Roll-off Terminal Fee to P1 for six months.

The discount applies specifically to vehicles carrying raw and unprocessed agricultural products, such as grains, fruits, vegetables and livestock.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the policy aims to ensure the uninterrupted and cost-effective distribution of essential goods. The existing terminal fees, which range from P65 to P516 depending on the vehicle type, will be slashed to the nominal P1 rate to lower operating costs for farmers and traders.

To address chronic congestion during peak seasons, the PPA also unveiled the Online Reservation Assistance System, or ORAS. The digital platform allows passengers to select routes and vessel schedules online before arriving at the terminal.

The system, which goes live 26 March, requires passengers to register and upload a valid identification card to receive a QR code. Palomar said the “Scan, Choose, and Reserve” process was developed in-house to ensure passengers can secure tickets with certainty and avoid waiting in lines for hours.