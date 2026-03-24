Platinum soul: Two decades of Art in the Park

The 20th-anniversary edition didn’t just showcase art; it celebrated a legacy of accessibility, proving that the most profound masterpieces are those shared in the communal rhythm of a Sunday afternoon.

The curated landscape featured a sophisticated dialogue between seasoned masters and the next generation of visionaries, with every booth offering a tactile, intimate encounter with the Filipino soul.

As the sun dipped behind the Makati skyline, the event solidified its status as the ultimate cultural heartbeat of the metro — a place where fashion, lifestyle and visual narratives converge.

This platinum year was a testament to the enduring power of the local art scene, curated with the sharp eye and refined grace that only two decades of passion can cultivate.