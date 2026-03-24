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Platinum soul: Two decades of Art in the Park

PIXIE Olivares-Fonacier,Frannie Lopez Manotoc, National Artist Kidlat Tahimik, Bing Yusay-Sison, Tish Valles.
PIXIE Olivares-Fonacier,Frannie Lopez Manotoc, National Artist Kidlat Tahimik, Bing Yusay-Sison, Tish Valles.
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Art in the Park marked a monumental two-decade milestone on 15 March, transforming the dappled sunlight of Salcedo Park into a sprawling, open-air sanctuary of Philippine creativity.

The atmosphere was an effortless blend of high-concept curation and grassroots energy, where the city’s stylish set mingled with burgeoning collectors under white tents.

PIXIE Olivares-Fonacier,Frannie Lopez Manotoc, National Artist Kidlat Tahimik, Bing Yusay-Sison, Tish Valles.
Art rising: Elegance at Art Fair 2026

The 20th-anniversary edition didn’t just showcase art; it celebrated a legacy of accessibility, proving that the most profound masterpieces are those shared in the communal rhythm of a Sunday afternoon.

The curated landscape featured a sophisticated dialogue between seasoned masters and the next generation of visionaries, with every booth offering a tactile, intimate encounter with the Filipino soul.

As the sun dipped behind the Makati skyline, the event solidified its status as the ultimate cultural heartbeat of the metro — a place where fashion, lifestyle and visual narratives converge.

This platinum year was a testament to the enduring power of the local art scene, curated with the sharp eye and refined grace that only two decades of passion can cultivate.

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros.
SENATOR Risa Hontiveros.
ART in the Park co-founders Trickie Colayco-Lopa and Lisa Ongpin-Periquet.
ART in the Park co-founders Trickie Colayco-Lopa and Lisa Ongpin-Periquet.
MR. and Mrs. Robert Ewing of the US Embassy.
MR. and Mrs. Robert Ewing of the US Embassy.
RITA Nazareno and Mary Faye Rodriguez Garcia.
RITA Nazareno and Mary Faye Rodriguez Garcia.
NEIL Oshima and John Pettyjohn.
NEIL Oshima and John Pettyjohn.
DAILY TRIBUNE’S Luis Espiritu, Liza Ilarde and international artist Apl.de.Ap
DAILY TRIBUNE’S Luis Espiritu, Liza Ilarde and international artist Apl.de.Ap
BAMBI Mañosa Tanjutco, Nina Tesoro Poblador, Oliver Olivete and Guiller Lagac.
BAMBI Mañosa Tanjutco, Nina Tesoro Poblador, Oliver Olivete and Guiller Lagac.
TEAM Museum Foundation Jan Mayo, MFPI executive director Tanya Pico, Martin Lopez and Ivan Man Dy.
TEAM Museum Foundation Jan Mayo, MFPI executive director Tanya Pico, Martin Lopez and Ivan Man Dy.
NATIONAL Artist BenCab, Annie Sarthou, Michelle and Joey Lim.
NATIONAL Artist BenCab, Annie Sarthou, Michelle and Joey Lim.
MALU Lindo, Jitty Overton, Trixie Grau and Joanna Ongpin Duarte.
MALU Lindo, Jitty Overton, Trixie Grau and Joanna Ongpin Duarte.
(BACK) Yvette Rodriguez and Ines Rodriguez Pertierra; (from left, front) Trisha Rodriguez Pertierra, Risa Regala-Garcia, Pia Regala-Hebron, Nina Regala Hebron, Tonio Garcia
(BACK) Yvette Rodriguez and Ines Rodriguez Pertierra; (from left, front) Trisha Rodriguez Pertierra, Risa Regala-Garcia, Pia Regala-Hebron, Nina Regala Hebron, Tonio Garcia
Philippine contemporary art
Art in the Park 20th anniversary
Salcedo Park art fair

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