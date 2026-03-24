Philippines, UNICEF strengthen child development partnership

The Philippine government is stepping up efforts to advance child-focused development, following a high-level meeting between Arsenio M. Balisacan and the new UNICEF Philippines representative, Ms. Kyungsun Kim, on 23 March 2026, at the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) office, Mandaluyong City.

The courtesy meeting emphasized collaboration under the Country Program Action Plan (CPAP) 2024-2028, aiming to promote inclusive, child-centered development across health, nutrition, education, child protection, social protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).