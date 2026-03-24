Philippines, UNICEF strengthen child development partnership

The Philippine government is stepping up efforts to advance child-focused development, following a high-level meeting between Arsenio M. Balisacan and the new UNICEF Philippines representative, Ms. Kyungsun Kim, on 23 March 2026, at the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) office, Mandaluyong City.
The courtesy meeting emphasized collaboration under the Country Program Action Plan (CPAP) 2024-2028, aiming to promote inclusive, child-centered development across health, nutrition, education, child protection, social protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).
Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the government’s priorities on children’s rights, as outlined in the Midterm Update of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. “UNICEF expressed its continued support in helping advance the country’s socio-economic development priorities,” the agencies noted.
The discussion also explored concrete ways to strengthen partnerships, including supporting learning recovery, improving education systems, reaching marginalized learners and vulnerable children, and boosting investments in Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD).
DEPDev Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon, Social Development Staff Director Girlie Grace J. Casimiro-Igtiben, and other members of the UNICEF delegation attended the meeting, signaling a joint commitment to practical programs for children’s well-being.