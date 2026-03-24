Peso under P60 as market recovers

Sector performance was mostly positive, with Mining & Oil leading gains (+3.40 percent), while Services was the only decliner (-0.49 percent). Market breadth was strong, with 129 advancers against 63 decliners. ACEN Corp. led the index gainers, rising 5.53 percent to P2.67, while China Banking Corp. was the worst performer, falling 2.02 percent to P65.50.

Peso moves back below P60/$ level

On the currency front, the peso appreciated to P59.95 from yesterday’s P60.30 close, moving back below the P60/$ level. Easing fears of immediate supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz led to some stabilization in oil prices, reducing pressure on oil-importing currencies like the peso.

Additionally, the dollar softened as US Treasury yields edged lower amid profit-taking and shifting expectations around the Federal Reserve’s rate path. Regional currencies, including the peso, benefited from this temporary relief rally.

Pressures remain

However, underlying pressures remain, as geopolitical risks persist and foreign fund outflows continue, suggesting that while the peso’s move to P59.95 signals short-term relief, volatility in global forex markets is likely to keep the currency near record weak levels.