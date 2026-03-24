New ‘Spider-Man’ trailer sets world record

Rumored newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya return with Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon in the new film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose trailer just registered as the most-watched ever teaser with a historic 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, per WaveMetrix. Within just eight hours of launch, the trailer reached 373 million views worldwide and surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine’s previous 24-hour record (365 million).

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer also surpassed the 24-hour record set by Grand Theft Auto VI (475 million views), which was previously billed as the biggest video launch of all time upon its 2025 release.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home — the film went on to earn $1.9 billion at the global box office —generated 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours.

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into Philippine cinemas on 29 July.