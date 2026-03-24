Major oil firms hike fuel prices effective Tuesday

Affected firms include Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, Petro Gazz, City Oil, Phoenix Petroleum, Total, Unioil, Jetti Petroleum, Petron, PTT Philippines, Flying V, and Caltex. All price adjustments are VAT inclusive and will take effect from 6:00 AM on 24 February.

The increase comes amid global oil market fluctuations and ongoing logistical costs, impacting consumers nationwide.