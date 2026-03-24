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Major oil firms hike fuel prices effective Tuesday

Gasoline up P0.60 per liter; diesel, kerosene up P1.20
Major oil firms hike fuel prices effective Tuesday
DAILY TRIBUNE file photo
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Several major oil companies in the Philippines announced price increases for petroleum products effective today 24 March.

According to official advisories received on February 23, gasoline prices will rise by P0.60 per liter, while diesel prices will increase by P1.20 per liter across most brands. Kerosene prices will also go up by P1.20 per liter for companies that sell the product.

Major oil firms hike fuel prices effective Tuesday
DOTr prepares P2.5B fuel subsidy amid rising oil prices

Affected firms include Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, Petro Gazz, City Oil, Phoenix Petroleum, Total, Unioil, Jetti Petroleum, Petron, PTT Philippines, Flying V, and Caltex. All price adjustments are VAT inclusive and will take effect from 6:00 AM on 24 February.

The increase comes amid global oil market fluctuations and ongoing logistical costs, impacting consumers nationwide.

price hike
crude oil prices

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