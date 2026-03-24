Lady Spikers risk unbeaten record

The Golden Spikers pose another serious threat to La Salle in the 1 p.m. match.

Rallying from a five-point deficit in the fourth set, the Lady Spikers survived Adamson University’s challenge 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, last Saturday, an indication that the road to a first-ever elims sweep in 12 years will get rougher.

In fact, La Salle is expecting tougher resistance from UST compared to its 25-14, 25-15, 26-24, escape in the first round.

“Obviously, they already knew what to do playing against us after what they saw in the first round. This is where the real battle starts. All teams have already adjusted here in second round. Each one already knows the weaknesses and strengths of each team. We’ll work with our adjustments as well as the adjustments that UST will do,” said Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

The Tigresses come into the match riding a three-game winning streak for a 5-3 card, just a win behind three-